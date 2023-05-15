RadeonSI Can Begin Using Valve's ACO Compiler For Certain Shaders

Beginning today with the newest Mesa 23.2-devel code, the environment variable option AMD_DEBUG=useaco is now available for telling the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver to use Valve's ACO shader compiler back-end rather than the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end for supported shader types.Valve has spent years working on the ACO compiler back-end as a faster alternative to AMD's official LLVM-based shader compiler used by RadeonSI, formerly by RADV, and also the ROCm compute stack, etc. The ACO compiler back-end has been vital to the success of the RADV driver and making it a great driver for Linux gamers on the Steam Deck and those on the Linux desktop enjoying the open-source Radeon graphics.

"ACO compile can be enabled with AMD_DEBUG=useaco. Currently only monolithic PS is supported. It would be a huge change to switch all shaders to ACO at once, so my plan is enable one by one for easier review and debug."