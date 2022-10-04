We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan Ray-Tracing Performance Continues Improving
Nieuwenhuizen's presentation covered the basics of ray-tracing, how the ray-tracing acceleration is carried out for AMD Radeon RDNA2 GPUs, and the various headaches they have run into for implementing it as well as a software-based implementation for older generations of AMD GPUs.
While RADV recently exposed the Vulkan ray-tracing ray queries extension by default, for the time being the ray-tracing pipelines support is still hidden behind the RADV_PERFTEST=rt environment variable. Bas confirmed the games currently working with ray-tracing on RADV should be Quake II RTX, Control, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, and Metro Exodus: Extended Edition.
One of the interesting takeaways was the current performance for RADV against AMDVLK's newly-added RT support and the AMDGPU-PRO proprietary driver performance. RADV is still slow with ray-tracing but pending experimental work is helping to close the gap.
To be worked on ahead is supporting separate shader compilation and in turn enabling ray-tracing by default, indirect BHV builds for allowing DXR 1.1 support, and various performance optimizations.
More details on the RADV ray-tracing state via Bas' slide deck and his XDC 2022 presentation embedded below.