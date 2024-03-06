Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Now Supports Experimental VK_EXT_shader_object For RDNA3 GPUs Using NGG
Using the "RADV_PERFTEST=shader_object" environment variable override there's been experimental support for VK_EXT_shader_object on old GFX6/GFX7/GFX8 and VEGA10 graphics processors. But this latest work merged for Mesa 24.1 now also allows EXT_shader_object support on latest generation RDNA3 (GFX11) graphics processors. The RADV_PERFTEST=shader_object override must still be set for enabling this support on RDNA3.
VK_EXT_shader_object is a big addition to Vulkan rolled out last year that provides a new shader object type to represent a single compiled shader stage as an alternative to Vulkan pipeline objects.
For those on RDNA/RDNA2 graphics hardware, Samuel Pitoiset will be pursuing that next. As noted in the merged code:
"Decided to do GFX11 first because everything is NGG and it's simpler. GFX10/GFX10.3 should be fairly easy to add after that."
Look for this work in Mesa 24.1 due out next quarter.