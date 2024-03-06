RADV Now Supports Experimental VK_EXT_shader_object For RDNA3 GPUs Using NGG

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 March 2024 at 06:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team recently wrapped up experimental support for the RADV Vulkan driver for EXT_shader_object support using Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) on RDNA3/GFX11 graphics processors.

Using the "RADV_PERFTEST=shader_object" environment variable override there's been experimental support for VK_EXT_shader_object on old GFX6/GFX7/GFX8 and VEGA10 graphics processors. But this latest work merged for Mesa 24.1 now also allows EXT_shader_object support on latest generation RDNA3 (GFX11) graphics processors. The RADV_PERFTEST=shader_object override must still be set for enabling this support on RDNA3.

VK_EXT_shader_object is a big addition to Vulkan rolled out last year that provides a new shader object type to represent a single compiled shader stage as an alternative to Vulkan pipeline objects.

RDNA3 GPU


For those on RDNA/RDNA2 graphics hardware, Samuel Pitoiset will be pursuing that next. As noted in the merged code:
"Decided to do GFX11 first because everything is NGG and it's simpler. GFX10/GFX10.3 should be fairly easy to add after that."

Look for this work in Mesa 24.1 due out next quarter.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Updates FreeSync Certification Requirements For New Monitors & TVs
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Mesa 24.1 Lands Support For GFX11.5.1 "RDNA3 Refresh" Variant
LACT 0.5.3 Released For Managing AMD Graphics Cards Under Linux
Updated AMDGPU VCN Firmware Fixes VP9 Decoding Issues
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve