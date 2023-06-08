Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
RADV Vulkan Video Gets More Robust H.265 Decoding
Red Hat's David Airlie who did much of the original work on the Vulkan Video support for Mesa drivers has contributed this latest set of patches to improve format handling and better the H.265 decode path inside RADV.
The six patches fix-up RADV's Vulkan Video handling around H.265 and has been tested to now successfully decode "a lot more" H.265 content. This revised code is also working better with the official Vulkan sample video decoder.
See this merge request for more details on the improved Vulkan Video H.265 decoding for Radeon GPUs on this open-source Linux driver.