RADV Vulkan Video Gets More Robust H.265 Decoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 June 2023 at 05:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Mesa 23.1's RADV driver added initial support for Vulkan Video with select video formats while now a set of patches have been merged to Mesa 23.2-devel for making the H.265 (HEVC) decoding more robust.

Red Hat's David Airlie who did much of the original work on the Vulkan Video support for Mesa drivers has contributed this latest set of patches to improve format handling and better the H.265 decode path inside RADV.

The six patches fix-up RADV's Vulkan Video handling around H.265 and has been tested to now successfully decode "a lot more" H.265 content. This revised code is also working better with the official Vulkan sample video decoder.


See this merge request for more details on the improved Vulkan Video H.265 decoding for Radeon GPUs on this open-source Linux driver.
