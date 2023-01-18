Mesa RADV Driver Now Working With The Game "Control" Out-Of-The-Box

The Windows game Control that runs via Valve's Steam Play no longer needs the RADV_PERFTEST=rt environment variable override to enjoy the ray-tracing support but with Mesa 23.1 (and potentially backported for 23.0) will work out-of-the-box.

Similar to the change last month made in Mesa Git where RADV now advertises support for Quake II RTX and DOOM Eternal without needing to worry about environment variable overrides, Control has been added to the list of supported RADV ray-tracing titles.


Control has long been working with the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver for ray-tracing but has required the "RADV_PERFTEST=rt" environment variable until now.

Konstantin Seurer made the change whitelisting the Control game on the basis, "The game has been working on radv since basically forever." The change is setting the radv_rt option for "Control_DX12.exe" within the RADV list of application quirks/overrides.

Hopefully in 2023 we'll see the RADV driver's ray-tracing support mature into good enough shape for RDNA2 and beyond that the Vulkan ray-tracing extensions can be simply exposed by default without having to worry about any overrides or per-game/application handling.
