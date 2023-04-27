The Old Radeon "R600g" Gallium3D Driver Drops Its TGSI Code Path

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 April 2023 at 06:29 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON
For those making use of the Radeon R600 Gallium3D driver within Mesa for supporting the Radeon HD 2000 series through the HD 6000 series (pre-GCN) graphics cards, Mesa 23.2 is finally ready to drop its TGSI code path for what was once the default intermediate representation (IR) used by Gallium3D drivers but in more recent years NIR has become the preferred IR format.

While the R600g driver hasn't seen any major work by AMD engineers in a number of years now, Gert Wollny has continued to do a nice job making improvements here and there to the driver -- particularly around supporting NIR as is the preferred IR by other modern graphics drivers rather than the aging TGSI.


The R600g NIR support is now deemed good enough that he's gone ahead and removed the TGSI support. He noted in that merge request:
"The NIR code path works well enough now, and removing the TGSI backend will make it possible to further improve and clean up the code."

NIR will now always be used and that also means always supporting GLSL 450 rather than the GLSL limitation with the TGSI code path.


It will be interesting to see what more improvements still come to this aging open-source Radeon Gallium3D driver.
2 Comments
Related News
Valve Lands Another Radeon Vulkan Performance Optimization For An "Upcoming Game"
AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 Brings Mesh Shaders, Several New Vulkan Extensions
Renewed Work For ACO Compiler Support With The RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
AMD Squeezes In AMDGPU Fixes, FPO/FAMS Display Power Savings For Linux 6.4
RADV Lands Shader Caching For Graphics Pipeline Libraries
RADV Sees Experimental Fragment Shader Interlock - Important For Emulators, D3D12
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
Linux 6.3 Released With More Meteor Lake Enablement, Zen 4 Auto IBRS & Much More
Linux 6.3 Features Have A Lot For AMD & Intel, Steam Deck, ASUS Motherboards & More
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated