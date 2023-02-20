Qt Safe Renderer 2.0 Released To Enhance Functional Safety UIs
The Qt Group has released Qt Safe Renderer 2.0 as the newest version of their Qt renderer focused on functional safety for rendering user interface elements of utmost importance such as critical interfaces within automobiles and airplanes.
Qt Safe Renderer 2.0 is the latest version of this graphical UI renderer that meets various safety certifications for road vehicles, railway applications, tractors and machinery for agriculture and forestry, medical device software, and more.
Qt Safe Renderer 2.0 introduces a new Qt Safe Renderer Monitor component to monitor and verify the integrity of display contents, render output verification for the Qualcomm SAB155P, localization support is introduced, a new API for SafeTouch, improved repainting / overlapping of UI elements with Z-order, and a variety of other API additions.
Those wishing to learn more about the Qt Safe Renderer 2.0 release can do so via Qt.io.
