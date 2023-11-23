Qt Creator 12 Released With Godbolt Compiler Explorer Integration

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 23 November 2023 at 08:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
The Qt Company today released Qt Creator 12 as the latest major update to this C++ and Qt focused integrated development environment. Most significant with Qt Creator 12 is integrating the Compiler Explorer while there are also many smaller changes for this Qt/C++ optimized IDE.

First up, the Compiler Explorer from the wonderful Godbolt has been integrated into Qt Creator. This makes for a nice integrated experience to see the generated Assembly, optional execution, and more for the code you are working on.

Qt Creator 12 Compiler Explorer


Qt Creator 12 also adds support for DAP (Debug Adapter Protocol) for improving the CMake debugging and profiling experience with CMake 3.27+.

For helping with bug reporting, Qt Creator 12 adds an easy-to-use screen recording support.

Qt Creator 12 also brings many smaller changes such as improved start-up times, updating the Clangd and Clang tools to LLVM 17.0.1, proxy support to the GitHub Copilot integration, and various other changes.

Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 12 release via Qt.io.
