Qt Creator 12 Released With Godbolt Compiler Explorer Integration
First up, the Compiler Explorer from the wonderful Godbolt has been integrated into Qt Creator. This makes for a nice integrated experience to see the generated Assembly, optional execution, and more for the code you are working on.
Qt Creator 12 also adds support for DAP (Debug Adapter Protocol) for improving the CMake debugging and profiling experience with CMake 3.27+.
For helping with bug reporting, Qt Creator 12 adds an easy-to-use screen recording support.
Qt Creator 12 also brings many smaller changes such as improved start-up times, updating the Clangd and Clang tools to LLVM 17.0.1, proxy support to the GitHub Copilot integration, and various other changes.
Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 12 release via Qt.io.