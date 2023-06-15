Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qt 6.6 Beta Released With New Qt Graphs Module, Text To Speech Improvements
Qt 6.6 Beta includes a new module in the toolkit, Qt Graphs. The Qt Graphs module is to serve as a replacement to Qt Data Visualization and uses Qt Quick 3D for rendering with native graphics back-end support. Qt Graphs ultimately will provide most if not all functionality provided by Qt data Visualization.
Qt 6.6 also has Qt Wayland improvements, a new plug-in with the Qt SQL module for Mimer SQL, various new features for the Qt Text-To-Speech module, and other enhancements.
The early, work-in-progress Qt 6.6 change-log can be found via the Qt docs. Three more betas are expected over the summer leading up to the release candidate and then the final Qt 6.6.0 release in late September.
More information on today's Qt 6.6 beta release via Qt.io.