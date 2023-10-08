Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Polychromatic 0.8.2 Released For Managing Razer Peripherals On Linux
Polychromatic is a great GUI for managing Razer devices supported by the OpenRazer drivers on Linux. In particular, Polychromatic allows a wealth of customizations around the RGB lighting and related settings exposed by the OpenRazer community-developed drivers.
With Polychromatic 0.8.2 there is now a device map provided for the Razer BlackWidow V3 (US) mouse. There is also updated translations and several different fixes.
For source code downloads and pre-built Debian packages of Polychromatic 0.8.2, the new release can be found on GitHub.