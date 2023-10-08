Polychromatic 0.8.2 Released For Managing Razer Peripherals On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 October 2023 at 08:46 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Polychromatic continues evolving as the open-source management software for Razer peripherals on Linux that makes use of the independently-developed OpenRazer kernel drivers for improving the customization experience around Razer mice, keyboards, and other devices on Linux.

Polychromatic is a great GUI for managing Razer devices supported by the OpenRazer drivers on Linux. In particular, Polychromatic allows a wealth of customizations around the RGB lighting and related settings exposed by the OpenRazer community-developed drivers.

With Polychromatic 0.8.2 there is now a device map provided for the Razer BlackWidow V3 (US) mouse. There is also updated translations and several different fixes.

OpenRazer + Polychromatic UI on Ubuntu Linux


For source code downloads and pre-built Debian packages of Polychromatic 0.8.2, the new release can be found on GitHub.
