Plymouth Boot Splash Screen Sees First Update In Nearly Two Years

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 December 2023 at 06:02 AM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
One of the often overlooked pieces of the Linux desktop software stack is Plymouth that for the past 15 years or so has been providing a graphical boot splash screen that succeeded Red Hat's former RHGB software or having no graphical boot splash screen at all on some Linux distributions. This week marked the first new release of Plymouth in nearly two years.

Plymouth helps to beautify the Linux boot process and also makes it convenient for entering passwords on full disk encryption setups and was great at its inception for targeting DRM/KMS drivers. Plymouth 23.51.283 is the new release that is the first official release for this open-source project since January 2022.

Plymouth project logo


Ray Strode at Red Hat released Plymouth 23.51.283 that includes improved DRM driver integration, a label-freetype plug-in that is a new solution for text rendering with a reduced disk footprint for the initramfs, support for using /dev/input devices, Meson build system integration, integrated console support to work with kernels that don't have FBCON, rich text support for labels, localization improvements, and a new splash mode for indicating a factory reset is in process. Overall it's a rather big and useful update for this often overlooked area of providing a polished Linux desktop experience.

More details on this new Plymouth release via FreeDesktop.org's GitLab.
2 Comments
Related News
PostgreSQL Lands Support For Incremental Backups
Box64 v0.2.6 Brings Support For More CPU Extensions, Better Syscall Emulation
Dbus-Broker 34 Released For High Performance D-Bus Message Broker
FreeRDP 3.0 Released With WebSocket Transport, Relative Mouse Movement & More
ONNX Releases TurnkeyML In Collaboration With AMD For An "AI Insights Toolchain"
OBS Studio 30.0.1 Released With Crash Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Acer Aspire 1 ARM Laptop Has Nearly Complete Upstream Linux Support
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions