A Lot Of Bug Fixing - Including For Wayland - Heading Into KDE Plasma 5.26
Following last week's release of KDE Plasma 5.26 beta, KDE developers have turned their focus to bug-fixing ahead of next month's stable release.
A lot of bug fixing happened this week as KDE developers look to ensure Plasma 5.26 is in great shape for Linux desktop users. KDE developer Nate Graham published his usual weekly development summary noting the most notable changes, which this week included items such as:
- The Kdenlive non-linear video editor has integrated KHamburgerMenu support as an alternative to the normal menu bar support.
- For keyboards with a "calculator" button, pressing it will now launch KCalc.
- Tooltips throughout Plasma and apps using Qt Quick will now smoothly fade in and out when appearing/disappearing.
- Under Plasma Wayland it will no longer sometimes crash when dragging items from Kickoff that aren't on the favorites page to somewhere else.
- Fixing "the most common Plasma crash" that would happen when searching using KRunner.
- Under Plasma Wayland when using a NVIDIA GPU, clicking on a Kickoff's panel button will now always open as expected.
- Fixing a NVIDIA issue that could cause various elements of Plasma to be corrupted when resuming from sleep.
- Restored support under Plasma Wayland for dragging files to Firefox will now work.
- Fixing alignment of widgets and notifications when running Plasma Wayland.
- Many other bug fixes.
See Nate's blog for more details on all of the exciting KDE changes this week.
8 Comments