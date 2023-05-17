PipeWire 0.3.71 Released With Performance Improvements, Zero Latency JACK D-Bus Bridge
PipeWire 0.3.71 is out today as the newest update to this now widely-used open-source solution for managing Linux audio and video streams and serving as a viable replacement to the likes of PulseAudio and JACK for audio needs on the Linux desktop.
PipeWire 0.3.71 brings "many" performance improvements and various efficiency enhancements, continued work on BAP devices, and a new zero-latency JACK D-Bus bridge was added.
The release notes explain of the new JACK D-Bus bridge for PipeWire:
"A new zero-latency jackdbus bridge was added. This works similar to what PulseAudio has to offer and creates a sink/source when jackdbus is started. It is however much more efficient and runs the complete PipeWire graph as a synchronous JACK client with no added latency."
Among the performance work is on making activation of remote nodes more efficient, fewer event FDs are required on clients, less callback overhead in performance critical paths, an optimized poll function, and more.
Downloads and more details on the PipeWire 0.3.71 release via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
