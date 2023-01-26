Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PipeWire 0.3.65 Adds New Combine-Stream Module, Bluetooth MIDI
Interesting with PipeWire 0.3.65 is introducing a new native combine-stream module that can be used for creating a virtual 5.1 surround sound device from three stereo sound cards or directing the audio output to multiple sinks at once.The combine-stream module can be used for both combining multiple sinks into one sink and merging multiple sources into one.
PipeWire 0.3.65 also adds support for Bluetooth MIDI, in conjunction with WirePlumber updates too. This release also fixes its AVX code to avoid possible crackling in the filter-chain when using the mixer, an ALSA plugin rule has been added to tweak the buffer settings for DaVinci Resolve to run with an acceptable latency, support for compress offload with tinycompress, and various other bug fixes and enhancements.
Downloads and more details on this morning's PipeWire 0.3.65 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.