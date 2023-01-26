PipeWire 0.3.65 Adds New Combine-Stream Module, Bluetooth MIDI

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 January 2023 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
PipeWire 0.3.65 is out today as the newest feature update to this novel server for managing audio/video streams on Linux.

Interesting with PipeWire 0.3.65 is introducing a new native combine-stream module that can be used for creating a virtual 5.1 surround sound device from three stereo sound cards or directing the audio output to multiple sinks at once.The combine-stream module can be used for both combining multiple sinks into one sink and merging multiple sources into one.

PipeWire's combine_stream module.


PipeWire 0.3.65 also adds support for Bluetooth MIDI, in conjunction with WirePlumber updates too. This release also fixes its AVX code to avoid possible crackling in the filter-chain when using the mixer, an ALSA plugin rule has been added to tweak the buffer settings for DaVinci Resolve to run with an acceptable latency, support for compress offload with tinycompress, and various other bug fixes and enhancements.

Downloads and more details on this morning's PipeWire 0.3.65 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
Add A Comment
Related News
GStreamer 1.22 Released With Improved AV1 Support, Better WebRTC & AMD AMF Additions
VA-API 2.17 Released With Basic X11 DRI3 Support, Enabling VA-API On Windows
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
AMD & Intel Sound Platform Updates For Linux 6.2 Along With Other Audio Updates
OpenShot 3.0 Released With Many Open-Source Video Editing Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink