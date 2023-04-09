Picolibc 1.8.1 Released With Microblaze Support, Various Improvements

Keith Packard has released Picolibc 1.8.1 as the newest update to his minimal/lightweight libc implementation.

Picolibc is Keith Packard's fork of newlib and AVR libc implementations for providing standard C library APIs for small embedded systems with limited amounts of RAM while still being able to run on x86_64 and i386 along with various other CPU architectures.

With Picolibc 1.8.1 there are improvements to its CMake build system, allocation attributes added to malloc and stdio functions, libstdc++ can now be built with wide-char I/O support, Microblaze architecture support, and Picolibc now builds and installs static library versions of the crt0 startup code.

Downloads and more details on the Picolibc 1.8.1 release via GitHub.
