Picolibc 1.8.1 Released With Microblaze Support, Various Improvements
Picolibc is Keith Packard's fork of newlib and AVR libc implementations for providing standard C library APIs for small embedded systems with limited amounts of RAM while still being able to run on x86_64 and i386 along with various other CPU architectures.
With Picolibc 1.8.1 there are improvements to its CMake build system, allocation attributes added to malloc and stdio functions, libstdc++ can now be built with wide-char I/O support, Microblaze architecture support, and Picolibc now builds and installs static library versions of the crt0 startup code.
Downloads and more details on the Picolibc 1.8.1 release via GitHub.