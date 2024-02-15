Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Fast Dedup Coming To OpenZFS For Overhauling Deduplication Capability
OpenZFS Fast Dedup overhauls the file-system's deduplication capability to address the need of deduplication hash tables being in memory at all times and other performance/scalability challenges. The new OpenZFS Fast Dedup will now have the size of the metadata be dynamically sized to fit in RAM or dedicated flash devices, the metadata structure has been re-engineered, the dedup table will favor dedup-able data and prune blocks that show no dedup potential, and various other improvements.
More details on the OpenZFS Fast Dedup feature can be found via the iXsystems blog.