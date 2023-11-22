OpenZFS 2.2.1 Released Due To A Block Cloning Bug Causing Data Corruption

22 November 2023
Those using OpenZFS 2.2 will want to update to OpenZFS 2.2.1 right away. A block cloning bug was uncovered that is causing data corruption issues for users.

Gentoo users reported a block cloning bug where some copied files are corrupted. Chunks are being replaced by zeroes. This has happened to multiple OpenZFS 2.2 users. With OpenZFS 2.2.1 they have resorted to disabling block cloning by default. Block cloning was one of the new features of OpenZFS 2.2 but is now deemed not stable and shouldn't be enabled by default.

Broken SSD


In addition to disabling block cloning to avoid this data corruption issue, OpenZFS 2.2 also adds updates for Linux 6.6 kernel compatibility. Plus a variety of other bugs have also been fixed in this point release.

Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.2.1 release via GitHub.
