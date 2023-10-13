Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenZFS 2.2 Released With Block Cloning, Linux Container Support & Better Performance
OpenZFS 2.2 introduces block cloning support for allowing files or portions of files to be used for reflinks / file-level copy-on-write handling. OpenZFS 2.2 also adds Linux container support with various Linux-specific container interfaces now supported, support for OverlayFS, IDMAPPED mounts in a user name-space, and other features.
OpenZFS 2.2 also adds BLAKE3 check-summing that is much faster than the likes of SHA-256 and SHA-512. There is also a new corrective "zfs receive" for healing corrupted data in file-systems, Vdev properties, and a variety of performance improvements. Among the performance work in OpenZFS 2.2 is fully-adaptive ARC, SHA2 checksums with hardware acceleration support where available, Zstd early abort, prefetch improvements, and other general performance optimizations.
OpenZFS 2.2 is supported up through the current Linux 6.5 stable series. Downloads and more details on this exciting OpenZFS file-system update via GitHub.
Meanwhile coming up next week is the OpenZFS Developer Summit on 16 to 17 October in San Francisco. Among the talks for the OpenZFS summit this year are fast dedup, accelerating ZFS compression / check-summing / RAIDZ, IDMAPPED mount support, RAIDZ expansion, and OpenZFS at scale.