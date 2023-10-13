OpenZFS 2.2 Released With Block Cloning, Linux Container Support & Better Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 October 2023 at 01:36 PM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.2 was promoted to stable today as the latest major update to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. With OpenZFS 2.2 comes many exciting new features, performance improvements, and other enhancements for this evolution of open-source ZFS.

OpenZFS 2.2 introduces block cloning support for allowing files or portions of files to be used for reflinks / file-level copy-on-write handling. OpenZFS 2.2 also adds Linux container support with various Linux-specific container interfaces now supported, support for OverlayFS, IDMAPPED mounts in a user name-space, and other features.

OpenZFS 2.2 also adds BLAKE3 check-summing that is much faster than the likes of SHA-256 and SHA-512. There is also a new corrective "zfs receive" for healing corrupted data in file-systems, Vdev properties, and a variety of performance improvements. Among the performance work in OpenZFS 2.2 is fully-adaptive ARC, SHA2 checksums with hardware acceleration support where available, Zstd early abort, prefetch improvements, and other general performance optimizations.

OpenZFS logo


OpenZFS 2.2 is supported up through the current Linux 6.5 stable series. Downloads and more details on this exciting OpenZFS file-system update via GitHub.

Meanwhile coming up next week is the OpenZFS Developer Summit on 16 to 17 October in San Francisco. Among the talks for the OpenZFS summit this year are fast dedup, accelerating ZFS compression / check-summing / RAIDZ, IDMAPPED mount support, RAIDZ expansion, and OpenZFS at scale.
