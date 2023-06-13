Tracking The OpenCL Support Status With Mesa Drivers
The convenient Mesa Matrix tracker that has long shown Vulkan and OpenGL versions and extensions supported by the different open-source drivers has also now begun reporting OpenCL support.
With Rusticl driving excitement into the Mesa OpenCL space in recent months for that Rust-written Gallium3D state tracker, MesaMatrix.net has added support for reporting available OpenCL extensions and versions exposed by the different Gallium3D drivers.
Besides the Rusticl OpenCL metrics exposed, the older Clover Gallium3D OpenCL information is reported too alongside the OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and Vulkan driver data.
Rusticl OpenCL information is available for the Iris, LLVMpipe, NVC0, Panfrost, and RadeonSI drivers. As easily shown, Rusticl is already far ahead of Clover in the number of CL extensions exposed, not to mention more of the Gallium3D drivers actually working with Rusticl.
Those wishing to monitor the Rusticl OpenCL extension coverage can now do so on MesaMatrix.net.
6 Comments