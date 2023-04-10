OpenBSD 7.3 Released With AMD RDNA3 Graphics, Guided Disk Encryption
Theo de Raadt has released OpenBSD 7.3 today as the 54th release for this BSD operating system project.
OpenBSD 7.3 has tons of improvements from new hardware support to new kernel innovations and security improvements to various other updates. OpenBSD 7.3 is also notable for finally adding guided disk encryption to its installer.
The OpenBSD 7.3 highlights include:
- New kernel capabilities include waiid, pinsyscall, getthrname, setthrname, and other new interfaces.
- Various SMP improvements/optimizations.
- OpenBSD's Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel graphics/display driver support has been updated against the Linux 6.1 kernel state and in doing so the AMDGPU driver now supports newer RDNA3 graphics as well as the Ryzen 7000 series integrated graphics and newer Mendocino / Dragon Range hardware too.
- Support for various new Arm SoCs like the Rockchip RK3566 / RK3568 while improving existing drivers like better Apple M1 support.
- Initial support in the installer for guided disk encryption on AMD64, i386, RISCV64, and SPARC64 installer images.
- Various CPU security improvements like Spectre-BHB mitigation for ARM64 and enabling the ARM64 Data Independent Timing feature.
Downloads and for a complete list of the hundreds of changes making up OpenBSD 7.3 can be found via the official release announcement on OpenBSD.org.
