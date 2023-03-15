Open3D 0.17 Released For Open-Source 3D Data Processing

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 March 2023 at 06:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Open3D as an open-source library for 3D data processing from 3D machine learning tasks to adaptable viewing of 3D data is out with its newest feature release.

Open3D v0.17 is the new release and comes with more than 150 issues resolved compared to the prior release. Open3D 0.17 also has support for differentiable rendering with Mitsuba, a new lighter Python wheel for Linux x86_64 for systems without NVIDIA CUDA, Open3D viewer app support for Windows, Apple Silicon wheels now come with 3DML support, and various other improvements.

Open3D 0.17 example image


Open3D is developed as part of the Embodied AI Foundation along with their CARLA autonomous driving simulator and OpenBot smartphone-to-robot open-source software. An extensive look at all the shiny new features with Open3D 0.17 can be found via the project's GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
SPECFEM3D 4.0 Released With AMD HIP GPU Support
OpenSSL 3.1 Released With Performance Optimizations, More AVX-512
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Box86 v0.3 & Box64 v0.2.2 Released For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Arm
Samba 4.18 Released With Performance Optimizations
GIMP 2.10.34 Released With JPEG XL Export, Some Backports From GIMP 2.99 Series
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR