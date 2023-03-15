Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Open3D 0.17 Released For Open-Source 3D Data Processing
Open3D v0.17 is the new release and comes with more than 150 issues resolved compared to the prior release. Open3D 0.17 also has support for differentiable rendering with Mitsuba, a new lighter Python wheel for Linux x86_64 for systems without NVIDIA CUDA, Open3D viewer app support for Windows, Apple Silicon wheels now come with 3DML support, and various other improvements.
Open3D is developed as part of the Embodied AI Foundation along with their CARLA autonomous driving simulator and OpenBot smartphone-to-robot open-source software. An extensive look at all the shiny new features with Open3D 0.17 can be found via the project's GitHub.