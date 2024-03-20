A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 March 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Announced back in 2021 by the Linux Foundation was Amazon Lumberyard becoming the Open 3D Engine and the Linux Foundation fostering the Open 3D Foundation for evolving this new open-source game engine. Three years later there is now a commercial game announced for the Open 3D Engine (O3DE).

The Linux Foundation sent out a press release today for this first major game for the Open 3D Engine... Carbonated Inc announced their game MadWorld is being developed using O3DE. But that's about where the excitement ends for me.

MadWorld is said to just be a mobile game targeting iOS and Android devices and is a third-person shooter game. At first when seeing the Linux Foundation announcing a game atop O3DE I had hopes that it would be a Linux-native game and maybe even some open-source game or some awesome engineering achievement, but alas it's not and just a mobile game.

MadWorld


In any event at least there's now some title out there making use of the Open 3D Engine and hopefully it will lead to more interesting games in the future built atop this open-source game engine. Those curious about the MadWorld iOS/Android game can find out more details on the game's site and is currently available via early access. So for Linux/open-source fans right now that just seems to be Open 3D's multi-player sample demo as close to a game for the moment with O3DE. Or there's the Godot Game Engine for more of a robust open-source software ecosystem.
