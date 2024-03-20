Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine
The Linux Foundation sent out a press release today for this first major game for the Open 3D Engine... Carbonated Inc announced their game MadWorld is being developed using O3DE. But that's about where the excitement ends for me.
MadWorld is said to just be a mobile game targeting iOS and Android devices and is a third-person shooter game. At first when seeing the Linux Foundation announcing a game atop O3DE I had hopes that it would be a Linux-native game and maybe even some open-source game or some awesome engineering achievement, but alas it's not and just a mobile game.
In any event at least there's now some title out there making use of the Open 3D Engine and hopefully it will lead to more interesting games in the future built atop this open-source game engine. Those curious about the MadWorld iOS/Android game can find out more details on the game's site and is currently available via early access. So for Linux/open-source fans right now that just seems to be Open 3D's multi-player sample demo as close to a game for the moment with O3DE. Or there's the Godot Game Engine for more of a robust open-source software ecosystem.