Open 3D Engine 23.05 Released With Many New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 4 May 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
It's been just under two years since Amazon's Lumberyard game engine was spun into the Open 3D Engine and the Open 3D Foundation established under the Linux Foundation. Today the project is celebrating its newest open-source game engine update with Open 3D Engine 23.05.

The Open 3D Engine "O3DE" 23.05 release brings OpenXR stereoscopic rendering support, better mobile performance, Gem platform compatibility, a new multiplayer sample game, PhysX 5.1 support, O3DE Editor enhancements, a new paint brush tool, a material pipeline, introduction of material canvas support, a new asset browser, and a variety of other enhancements to this cross-platform game engine.

Open 3D Engine screenshot


Those wanting to checkout the new O3DE multi-player sample game can find it via this repository.

Open 3D Engine screenshot


More details on today's O3DE game engine update via o3de.org release notes.
