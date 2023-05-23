Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Open 3D Engine 23.05 Released With Many New Features
The Open 3D Engine "O3DE" 23.05 release brings OpenXR stereoscopic rendering support, better mobile performance, Gem platform compatibility, a new multiplayer sample game, PhysX 5.1 support, O3DE Editor enhancements, a new paint brush tool, a material pipeline, introduction of material canvas support, a new asset browser, and a variety of other enhancements to this cross-platform game engine.
Those wanting to checkout the new O3DE multi-player sample game can find it via this repository.
More details on today's O3DE game engine update via o3de.org release notes.