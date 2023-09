OCRmyPDF 15.0 Released For Optical Character Recognition Of PDF Files

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

A major update to OCRmyPDF is now available, the open-source project that can work on scanned PDFs and other PDF documents to add an optical character recognition (OCR) text layer to files for allowing them to be searched or copy-pasted. OCRmyPDF makes it a breeze in dealing with scanned PDF text files and now with OCRmyPDF v15 is even better.OCRmyPDF 15 updates its Python requirements and various dependencies. This release has also decided to drop its 32-bit Windows and Linux support -- now only 64-bit operating systems are supported on the basis that many of its dependencies have been going 64-bit only. OCRmyPDF continues to make use of Tesseract as its OCR engine.

OCRmyPDF 15 also brings various performance improvements, updates to its Snap package, and addresses bugs stemming from PDFs where only a small portion of an image on a page represents a higher DPI/resolution.OCRmyPDF 15 is available for download from GitHub for those interested in OCR'ing PDFs to make the text easier to work with for copying / searching.