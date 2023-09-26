OCRmyPDF 15.0 Released For Optical Character Recognition Of PDF Files

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 September 2023 at 05:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
A major update to OCRmyPDF is now available, the open-source project that can work on scanned PDFs and other PDF documents to add an optical character recognition (OCR) text layer to files for allowing them to be searched or copy-pasted. OCRmyPDF makes it a breeze in dealing with scanned PDF text files and now with OCRmyPDF v15 is even better.

OCRmyPDF 15 updates its Python requirements and various dependencies. This release has also decided to drop its 32-bit Windows and Linux support -- now only 64-bit operating systems are supported on the basis that many of its dependencies have been going 64-bit only. OCRmyPDF continues to make use of Tesseract as its OCR engine.

ocrmypdf logo


OCRmyPDF 15 also brings various performance improvements, updates to its Snap package, and addresses bugs stemming from PDFs where only a small portion of an image on a page represents a higher DPI/resolution.

OCRmyPDF 15 is available for download from GitHub for those interested in OCR'ing PDFs to make the text easier to work with for copying / searching.
1 Comment
Related News
Cairo 1.18 Released - First Stable Release In Five Years
XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 Released With Accent Color Support, New Clipboard & Input Capture Portals
Servo Browser Engine Enables New Default UI, Improves Crash Error Page, Replaces OpenSSL
PostgreSQL 16 Released With More Performance Improvements, SIMD For x86 & Arm
OpenSSL 3.2 Alpha Released With Client-Side QUIC, Raw Public Key, SM4-XTS
OpenColorIO 2.3 Released With New AVX/AVX2 Optimizations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options
Fedora 40 Eyes Dropping GNOME X11 Session Support
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities