OCRmyPDF 15.0 Released For Optical Character Recognition Of PDF Files
OCRmyPDF 15 updates its Python requirements and various dependencies. This release has also decided to drop its 32-bit Windows and Linux support -- now only 64-bit operating systems are supported on the basis that many of its dependencies have been going 64-bit only. OCRmyPDF continues to make use of Tesseract as its OCR engine.
OCRmyPDF 15 also brings various performance improvements, updates to its Snap package, and addresses bugs stemming from PDFs where only a small portion of an image on a page represents a higher DPI/resolution.
OCRmyPDF 15 is available for download from GitHub for those interested in OCR'ing PDFs to make the text easier to work with for copying / searching.