OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
OBS Studio 29.0 adds support for AMD AV1 encoding with Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs as well as Intel AV1 encoding for Arc Graphics GPU systems. This Intel/AMD GPU-accelerated AV1 encode complements the existing NVIDIA GPU support. However, the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series and Intel Arc Graphics support for AV1 encode with OBS Studio is currently Windows-only with no Linux support yet. Hopefully the Linux AV1 GPU-accelerated encode for the Intel and AMD graphics will be supported in the next OBS Studio release.
OBS Studio 29.0 also now supports the Intel HEVC/H.265 GPU-accelerated encoder, but again is Windows-only with this release.
Some of the other OBS Studio 29.0 changes include adding an upward compression filter, a 3-band equalizer filter, support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, media key support on Linux, and a wide range of other tweaks and bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on tonight's OBS Studio 29.0 release via GitHub.