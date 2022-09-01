OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 September 2022 at 04:27 AM EDT. 5 Comments
For the open-source software popular for screen-casting and videogame live-streaming, OBS Studio 28.0 was released today as a big feature update.

OBS Studio 28.0 is a big step foeward for this popular software and brings 10-bit and HDR video encode support for AV1 and HEVC, porting to the Qt6 toolkit from Qt5, native Apple Silicon support on macOS, improved AMD encoding on Windows, NVIDIA RTX software integration, a new default theme, and many other changes. There also is a great deal of bug fixing for OBS Studio 28.0. Rendering on Linux has also been switched from GLX to EGL with OBS Studio 28.0.


OBS Studio 28.0 also marks 10 years for this open-source project. Downloads and more details on OBS Studio 28.0 via GitHub.
