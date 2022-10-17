We Need Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Open 3D Engine 22.10 Released With Better Multiplayer Support, Usability Improvements
The Open 3D Engine (O3DE) is the open-source game engine spun out of Amazon's Lumberyard and formally announced last year. Since then it has received significant industry backing from the likes of Epic Games, Microsoft, and many other high profile names backing the Open 3D Foundation to steer its development.
With today's Open 3D Engine 22.10 release there are multiplayer enhancements, improvements for artist workflows, numerous usability enhancements throughout, better terrain performance and the ability to handle up to 16km x 16km worlds, new sky atmosphere and stars components, and tons of fixes and other refinements throughout this growing codebase.
Downloads and more details on the O3DE 22.10 open-source game engine via o3de.org.