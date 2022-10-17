Open 3D Engine 22.10 Released With Better Multiplayer Support, Usability Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 October 2022 at 02:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
Ahead of O3DCON kicking off tomorrow in Austin, Texas as a developer event around the Open 3D Engine game engine backed by the Linux Foundation and numerous organizations, O3DE 22.10 has been released.

The Open 3D Engine (O3DE) is the open-source game engine spun out of Amazon's Lumberyard and formally announced last year. Since then it has received significant industry backing from the likes of Epic Games, Microsoft, and many other high profile names backing the Open 3D Foundation to steer its development.

With today's Open 3D Engine 22.10 release there are multiplayer enhancements, improvements for artist workflows, numerous usability enhancements throughout, better terrain performance and the ability to handle up to 16km x 16km worlds, new sky atmosphere and stars components, and tons of fixes and other refinements throughout this growing codebase.


Downloads and more details on the O3DE 22.10 open-source game engine via o3de.org.
