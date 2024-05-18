Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Niri 0.1.6 Wayland Compositor Adds Interactive Window Resizing & Mouse View Scrolling
Niri 0.1.6 adds interactive window resizing via mouse input, mouse view scrolling, named workspaces within the Niri configuration file, IPC improvements, new debugging features, rounded window corners, the ability to set custom shaders for animations, and a number of other improvements. There are also no shortage of bug fixes with the Niri 0.1.6 compositor release.
Downloads, more details on the new release, and screenshots/videos of the new features can be found via Niri on GitHub.