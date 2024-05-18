Niri 0.1.6 Wayland Compositor Adds Interactive Window Resizing & Mouse View Scrolling

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 18 May 2024 at 09:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
Niri is a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor inspired by PaperWM and heavy on the animations/effects. Out this morning is Niri 0.1.6 as the newest feature release for this Wayland compositor.

Niri 0.1.6 adds interactive window resizing via mouse input, mouse view scrolling, named workspaces within the Niri configuration file, IPC improvements, new debugging features, rounded window corners, the ability to set custom shaders for animations, and a number of other improvements. There are also no shortage of bug fixes with the Niri 0.1.6 compositor release.

Niri Wayland Compositor


Downloads, more details on the new release, and screenshots/videos of the new features can be found via Niri on GitHub.
