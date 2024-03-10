Niri 0.1.3 Wayland Compositor Brings Touch Support, New Animations

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 10 March 2024 at 07:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND
Niri is an interesting scrollable tiling Wayland compositor inspired by PaperWM that has been gaining user interest in recent months. This weekend marked the v0.1.3 release of this Wayland compositor.

Niri 0.1.3 rolls out support for touchpad gestures, touchscreen support is also wired up now for this compositor, physics-based spring animations have been implemented as part of the gestures work, support for gradient borders rather than simple solid color borders, wlr-screencopy support for screenshot handling, refactored window creation flow, systemd scopes, and a variety of other improvements and fixes. Niri 0.1.3 has also made improvements for those wanting to run this compositor in environments without systemd.

Niri project screenshot


Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.3 Wayland compositor release via GitHub.
