Six New Stable Linux Kernel Updates For Intel DOWNFALL & AMD INCEPTION

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 August 2023 at 04:11 PM EDT. 30 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
As a result of the AMD INCEPTION and Intel DOWNFALL speculative execution vulnerabilities published this Patch Tuesday, Linux 6.5 Git quickly picked up the patches on embargo expiration and now there are six new stable point releases for back-porting these CPU security vulnerabilites to the supported stable kernel series.

These Linux kernel patches allow reporting the CPU speculative execution vulnerabilities state and new controls around modifying their behavior with the latest CPU microcode. But it's important to have Intel's newest microcode and AMD's newest microcode for properly mitigating these new vulnerabilities.

downfall and inception logos


The new stable point releases this afternoon that pick-up all of these AMD and Intel security fixes are Linux versions 6.4.9, 6.1.44, 5.15.125, 5.10.189, 4.19.290, and 4.14.321.

These stable point releases cover the current Linux 6.4 stable series as well as the supported Long-Term Support (LTS) series kernels.

Benchmarking the performance impact of these new CPU microcode mitigations are ongoing.
30 Comments
