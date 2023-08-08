Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Six New Stable Linux Kernel Updates For Intel DOWNFALL & AMD INCEPTION
These Linux kernel patches allow reporting the CPU speculative execution vulnerabilities state and new controls around modifying their behavior with the latest CPU microcode. But it's important to have Intel's newest microcode and AMD's newest microcode for properly mitigating these new vulnerabilities.
The new stable point releases this afternoon that pick-up all of these AMD and Intel security fixes are Linux versions 6.4.9, 6.1.44, 5.15.125, 5.10.189, 4.19.290, and 4.14.321.
These stable point releases cover the current Linux 6.4 stable series as well as the supported Long-Term Support (LTS) series kernels.
Benchmarking the performance impact of these new CPU microcode mitigations are ongoing.