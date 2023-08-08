Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel 20230808 Microcode Published For DOWNFALL, Other Security & Functional Issues
First and foremost this updated Intel CPU microcode has the mitigations needed for the rather nasty Downfall security vulnerability that was disclosed this Patch Tuesday. I already have benchmarks in the works and initial results should be out in a matter of hours.
In addition to Downfall (INTEL-SA-00828), there is also a fix in this microcode for INTEL-SA-00836 that affects 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors with an information disclosure issue. That carries a medium CVSS rating and requires local access with a privileged user. There is also INTEL-SA-00837 as a security vulnerability rated with a 7.2 "High" CVSS score around Intel SGX that could allow escalation of privilege.
In addition to the three security fixes, there are also unspecified updates for functional issues. Functional issues have been resolved from 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" and older as well as 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable and older. In the end with today's microcode update are revisions for all platforms from Skylake and newer