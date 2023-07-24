New AMD Zen CPU & Radeon GPU Microcode Land In Linux-Firmware.Git
Both new AMD Zen CPU and Radeon GPU microcode/firmware have been published today to the linux-firmware.git tree.
As usual though no explanations or change-log for what's been changed with these updates. The AMDGPU firmware re-sync with Linux-Firmware.Git tends to happen around anytime a new packaged AMD Radeon Software for Linux driver release takes place. Meanwhile the new AMD CPU microcode drops tend to occur whenever a change is warranted, but alas the commits don't dive into any specifics as usual.
There is updated AMD Family 19h CPU microcode as the first update to this microcode since January. Family 19h represents AMD Zen 3 / Zen 3+ / Zen 4 processors.
Additionally, there is updated Family 17h microcode as the first update to the Zen / Zen+ / Zen 2 processors since April.
Over on the AMD graphics front there are updates for the Green Sardine VCN, Renoir VCN, Raven VCN, Raven2 VCN, Picasso VCN, and various DMCUB updates.
If anything interesting turns up during testing I'll pass it along but for now would appear to be routine maintenance updates.
In case you missed it from this weekend, OpenBSD now supports AMD CPU microcode updating too.
