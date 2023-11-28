Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

NVK Driver Nearing Vulkan 1.1 For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 & Newer