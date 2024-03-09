NVK Lands Sparse Memory Support - Enabling More Games To Run On This Open-Source Driver

Mesa's NVK Vulkan driver for open-source NVIDIA support has merged sparse memory support. This is a big milestone as it's needed for running a number of newer games under Linux.

As covered during the Intel Linux graphics driver's battle with sparse memory support, this functionality is needed for running a number of newer Windows games with Steam Play under Linux using DXVK and VKD3D-Proton.

NVK having sparse memory support is great news for increasing the gaming prospects of this open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver. There's still more progress to be made on performance and other areas, but this is another step in the right direction for NVK prospects for Linux gamers.

Steam on Linux


This merge on Friday landed for Mesa 24.1 to provide the NVK sparse memory support.
