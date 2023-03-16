NVIDIA Improving wlroots For Better Dual-GPU Gaming Performance

A NVIDIA engineer has opened up a merge request to improve the wlroots Wayland library so compositors based on it can enjoy better gaming performance for dual-GPU systems, namely around laptops sporting a discrete NVIDIA GPU but can help other GPU hardware/drivers too.NVIDIA engineer Austin Shafer opened up a wlroots merge request to support scanning out of full-screen surfaces from secondary GPUs. The intended use-case is for NVIDIA Optimus laptops where the primary GPU may be integrated CPU graphics but with a secondary discrete NVIDIA GPU. Though the wlroots code changes are not NVIDIA specific and should benefit AMD and Intel combinations too for their discrete graphics.

"In the case of dual-GPU laptops there are a couple scenarios this impacts. On most laptops the dGPU does not drive the integrated display, but drives external displays through the HDMI port on the sides/back of the laptop. Plugging in an external display and fullscreening an application on it is what this MR helps. In future plans we are also looking at "internal display muxing" for laptops with appropriate hardware (the product name is confusingly "Nvidia Advanced Optimus"), in that case fullscreening a dGPU application on the integrated display could flip the display mux to the dGPU and perform direct scanout. This MR is a prerequisite to advanced features such as display muxing."