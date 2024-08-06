NVIDIA 560.31.02 Linux Driver Delivers Various Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 6 August 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT. 6 Comments
NVIDIA
Following last month's NVIDIA 560 Linux driver beta release where the open GPU kernel modules are used by default with Turing GPUs and newer, the NVIDIA 560.31.02 Linux driver has debuted today in stable form for the R560 series.

The NVIDIA 560 beta driver last month brought the open GPU kernel modules being used by default, VRR support for notebooks on the open kernel modules, various new EGL extensions for XWayland use, a PipeWire backend for NvFBC, and various other fixes -- including Wayland fixes. Over last month's beta release, the NVIDIA 560.31.02 driver out today just brings bug fixes.

NVIDIA kernel drivers


Fixes in the NVIDIA 560.31.02 Linux driver include:
- Fixed a bug that caused widespread crashing with Xwayland games.

- Fixed a race condition involving modeset ownership which could lead to flip event timeout errors when enabling the 'fbdev' kernel module parameter in nvidia-drm.

- Fixed a regression that caused nvidia-powerd to exit when nvidia-dbus.conf was not present in the /etc/dbus-1/system.d/ directory.

- Fixed a bug that could cause memory corruption while handling ACPI events on some notebooks.

- Fixed a bug that could cause external displays to become frozen until the next modeset when using PRIME Display Offloading with the NVIDIA dGPU acting as the display offload sink.

Those interested can download the new NVIDIA 560 Linux driver from NVIDIA.com. As shown in recent testing, the NVIDIA open kernel modules perform at parity to the prior closed-source components. Those closed-source kernel modules are still being maintained for pre-Turing hardware support.
