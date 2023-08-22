NVIDIA 535.104.05 Fixes An Issue Using The Open Kernel Driver With SLI
While we are waiting on NVIDIA to roll out a beta of their next post-R535 Linux driver release stream, available today is the NVIDIA 535.104.05 Linux driver as their latest in this production driver branch.
Today's NVIDIA 535.104.05 Linux driver update just fixes a couple of bugs that have been brought to light. First up, this new driver release fixes an error that occurred when using NVIDIA SLI with the NVIDIA Open GPU Kernel Modules -- the open-source kernel driver alternative for Turing and newer rather than their proprietary kernel modules. This driver update gets rid of a spurious FB size error message for NVIDIA multi-GPU SLI users using the Open GPU Kernel Modules.
The old NVIDIA SLI memories...
The NVIDIA 535.104.05 driver also has fixed a bug with the DKMS solution from register kernel modules and fixes a bug that could cause the screen to flicker.
That's it in terms of the official change-log for the 535.104.05 Linux driver, which is now available to download from NVIDIA.com.
