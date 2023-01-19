NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes

While we await the next post-R525 driver series feature release, NVIDIA today issued their newest production driver update for this current stable series.

NVIDIA 525.85.05 for Linux is now available. Being another point release into the rather mature R525 series, there are just a few bug fixes with today's release. There is improved reliability of suspend-and-resume for UEFI systems with certain display panels, a Vulkan driver bug fix, a NVIDIA Settings control panel fix, and disabling Fixed Rate Link mode when using passive DisplayPort to HDMI dongles.
- Improved the reliability of suspend and resume on UEFI systems when using certain display panels.

- Fixed a bug that prevented some controls in the nvidia-settings control panel from working when running an X server as an unprivileged user.

- Fixed a bug that could cause VK_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST when using VK_MEMORY_ALLOCATE_DEVICE_ADDRESS_CAPTURE_REPLAY_BIT to allocate memory.

- Disabled Fixed Rate Link (FRL) when using passive DisplayPort to HDMI dongles, which are incompatible with FRL.

It's a small update but if you want/need it for those few fixes, the NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com.


NVIDIA also updated their open GPU kernel driver sources on GitHub with a fix to address compiling their open-source GPU kernel driver with the LLVM Clang 15 compiler.
