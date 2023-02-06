Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MythTV 33 Released For Improving This Popular HTPC/PVR Open-Source Software
It's been nearly one year since the release of MythTV 32 and this weekend marked the release of MythTV 33. With MythTV 33 most notable is a new web interface being developed for the MythTV setup experience. There are also many other smaller improvements that built up in the code-base over the past year as well as a lot of low-level code refactoring/improvements that are outside the end-user purview.
Some of the MythTV 33 highlights include:
- A new web interface for the MythTV setup experience is a work-in-progress.
- A new waveform visualization for the MythMusic area.
- Support for automatic channel groups per video source.
- Switching to the latest upstream FFmpeg release.
- Support for DiSEqC with SatIP. DiSEqC is a protocol for "Digital Satellite Equipment Control" as a communication means between a satellite receiver and a device like a multi-dish switch or antenna rotor.
- A lot of ongoing code modernization and restructuring for improving the MythTV code-base.
Downloads and more details on the MythTV 33 release via MythTV.org.