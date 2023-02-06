MythTV 33 Released For Improving This Popular HTPC/PVR Open-Source Software

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 February 2023 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Even with local digital video recording from your antenna or cable being far less common these days than a decade prior, in the era of Internet streaming the open-source MythTV software continues making progress for this dominant Linux solution for HTPC/PVR needs.

It's been nearly one year since the release of MythTV 32 and this weekend marked the release of MythTV 33. With MythTV 33 most notable is a new web interface being developed for the MythTV setup experience. There are also many other smaller improvements that built up in the code-base over the past year as well as a lot of low-level code refactoring/improvements that are outside the end-user purview.

An old MythTV UI


Some of the MythTV 33 highlights include:

- A new web interface for the MythTV setup experience is a work-in-progress.

- A new waveform visualization for the MythMusic area.

- Support for automatic channel groups per video source.

- Switching to the latest upstream FFmpeg release.

- Support for DiSEqC with SatIP. DiSEqC is a protocol for "Digital Satellite Equipment Control" as a communication means between a satellite receiver and a device like a multi-dish switch or antenna rotor.

- A lot of ongoing code modernization and restructuring for improving the MythTV code-base.

Downloads and more details on the MythTV 33 release via MythTV.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 Released As Linux OS Built Around Kodi 20 - Adds HDR For Intel & AMD
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
PipeWire 0.3.65 Adds New Combine-Stream Module, Bluetooth MIDI
GStreamer 1.22 Released With Improved AV1 Support, Better WebRTC & AMD AMF Additions
VA-API 2.17 Released With Basic X11 DRI3 Support, Enabling VA-API On Windows
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
Linux 6.2-rc6 Released & It's Suspiciously Small
Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop
AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3
GIMP 3.0 Aiming To Release In 2023
Steam Survey Results Start 2023 With Linux Marketshare Flat