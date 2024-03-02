Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
WavPack Lossless Audio Compression Format Adds Multi-Threaded Encode/Decode
The headline feature of WavPack 5.7 is now supporting multi-threading within the WavPack library for both encode and decode. The release announement notes this can yield "6X or more" faster encode/decode for today's multi-threaded systems... Indeed the multi-threading has been working out well in some of my preliminary tests. Testing on the same WAV input file and comparing the encode performance, single-threaded encode was ~23 seconds and with multi-threaded encode down to ~3 seconds on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.
One caveat though is that the WavPack threading currently only scales up to 12 threads being supported. In any event these gains are a huge speed-up for any relatively recent multi-core systems. Great seeing more multi-threaded encode/decode happening in the audio space.
This WavPack multi-threading relies on pthreads for POSIX platforms and native threads under Windows. WavPack 5.7 also now uses MinGW builds for all their Windows binaries due to delivering better performance than the MSVC-based builds, surprisingly.
Downloads and more details on the WavPack 5.7 release via GitHub. I've also begun running various WavPack benchmarks with the multi-threading enabled across various CPUs.