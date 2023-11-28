Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Mir 2.16 Released With Seamless Boot Integration, Improved X11 Client Support
Mir 2.16 contains a rework of its graphics platform APIs, integration so Mir can provide for a "seamless" boot experience, improved support for X11 clients via a number of bug fixes, virtual output display platform support, input-method-v1 Wayland protocol for maliit-keyboard support, and a variety of other feature changes and bug fixes.
Canonical's focus on Mir appears to continue to be driven by commercial needs around Ubuntu Core use-cases for Mir powering various smart devices. Mir has also been making inroads helping to serve as a Wayland compositor for other desktops.
More details on today's Mir 2.16 release via Ubuntu Discourse and the code for those interested can be found on GitHub.