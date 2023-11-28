Mir 2.16 Released With Seamless Boot Integration, Improved X11 Client Support

28 November 2023
Canonical this morning released Mir 2.16 as the latest version of this open-source software for helping to build out Wayland compositors.

Mir 2.16 contains a rework of its graphics platform APIs, integration so Mir can provide for a "seamless" boot experience, improved support for X11 clients via a number of bug fixes, virtual output display platform support, input-method-v1 Wayland protocol for maliit-keyboard support, and a variety of other feature changes and bug fixes.

Canonical's focus on Mir appears to continue to be driven by commercial needs around Ubuntu Core use-cases for Mir powering various smart devices. Mir has also been making inroads helping to serve as a Wayland compositor for other desktops.

Mir on mirrors


More details on today's Mir 2.16 release via Ubuntu Discourse and the code for those interested can be found on GitHub.
