Meson 1.1 Build System Released With Numerous Additions
Meson 1.1 brings a variety of enhancements over the prior Meson 1.0 stable series including changes such as:
- A new objects argument to declare_dependency() allow for adding objects directly to executables that use an internal dependency.
- Feature objects now have an "enable_auto_if" method, the opposite of the existing "disable_auto_if" method.
- New FeatureOption.enable_if and FeatureOption.disable_if features.
- The sudo meson install command will now drop privileges when rebuilding targets to be "extra safe". This is done since running Ninja as root isn't recommended since it updates a state file.
- The meson install command now supports user-preferred root elevation tools.
- A new "none" back-end that has no build rules but only install rules, in order to avoid depending on Ninja in that case.
- Support for custom install scripts to run with the "--dry-run" option.
Meson 1.1 is available from GitHub. More details on all of the changes with Meson 1.1 via the release notes.