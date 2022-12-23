Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Meson 1.0 Build System Released
With Meson 1.0 there is support for arrays with the "prefix" keyword argument, removal of some flags from the cpp/objcpp warning level 1, various developer environment improvements, support for the "in" operator on strings, a "warning-level=everything" option, and the Rust module is declared stable.
Meson's Rust module being marked as stable in part is driven by the fact that the Mesa 3D project with its initial Rust support and Rusticl OpenCL implementation is relying on this module and proven its design is satisfactory.
Meson 1.0 also adds a "--workdir" argument to set a work directory separate from the build directory, cross-compiling improvements, "--dump" improvements, the "warning-level=everything" option, and other changes to enhance the build experience for users and developers.
Meson 1.0 can be downloaded from GitHub. See the 1.0 release notes for more details on the changes with this notable version milestone.