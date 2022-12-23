Meson 1.0 Build System Released

23 December 2022
As a timely gift to programmers using the speedy and very successful Meson build system, the Meson 1.0 stable release has debuted just in time for Christmas. Besides the holiday, today is also notable in marking ten years to the day since Meson started development.

With Meson 1.0 there is support for arrays with the "prefix" keyword argument, removal of some flags from the cpp/objcpp warning level 1, various developer environment improvements, support for the "in" operator on strings, a "warning-level=everything" option, and the Rust module is declared stable.

Meson's Rust module being marked as stable in part is driven by the fact that the Mesa 3D project with its initial Rust support and Rusticl OpenCL implementation is relying on this module and proven its design is satisfactory.

Meson 1.0 also adds a "--workdir" argument to set a work directory separate from the build directory, cross-compiling improvements, "--dump" improvements, the "warning-level=everything" option, and other changes to enhance the build experience for users and developers.


Meson 1.0 can be downloaded from GitHub. See the 1.0 release notes for more details on the changes with this notable version milestone.
