Mesa Looks At Making The Zink Driver Build By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 February 2024 at 06:48 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA
With the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver implementation continuing to prove itself robust and as performant as native hardware OpenGL drivers, the Mesa developers continue exploring new opportunities for it. Given its successes, a merge request has been opened so Zink would become part of the default drivers built by Mesa out-of-the-box without needing to manually enable it for compilation.

Joshua Ashton known for his work on Valve's Linux graphics efforts opened the merge request yesterday so Zink would become part of the default drivers built by Mesa. His reasonings for promoting Zink as a default Gallium3D driver is that it's necessary for hardware-accelerated OpenGL on Adreno 700 series with the TURNIP Vulkan driver supporting the A7xx driver but not the Freedreno Gallium3D driver with it opting for Zink.

Open Mesa MR for Zink by default build


Nouveau developers are also looking at using Zink atop the NVK Vulkan driver by default for Turing and newer NVIDIA GPUs moving forward.

Plus there are other reasons too like Imagination preferring Zink for OpenGL support with their new PowerVR Mesa Vulkan driver. Plus even Intel and Radeon Linux users have found some successes in using Zink with the support continuing to improve. It wouldn't surprise me if the next time there's a major graphics architecture shift at Intel or AMD if they too decide to opt for Zink atop Vulkan rather than continuing to invest in their hardware OpenGL drivers.

Zink on Steam for Linux


The merge request is still pending but it wouldn't surprise me to see this land soon so at least Zink will now be built by default. It doesn't change the priority or behavior for the default OpenGL use except where overriden such as with the pending NVK preference, but it's overall a move in the right direction for a Zink'ed OpenGL future. Speaking of which, it's been some months since my last benchmarking bout with Zink so I'll be aiming to run some new tests soon.
1 Comment
Related News
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Mesa 24.0.1 Released With Various Graphics Driver Fixes
Etnaviv NPU Driver Further Boosts Performance, Striking Closer To The Proprietary Driver
Another Optimization Comes For Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing In Mesa 24.1
Cassia Aims To Pair Wine/DXVK/VKD3D-Proton/FEX For Windows Games On Android
Mesa Merge Request Opened For RADV Driver With VK_KHR_video_decode_av1
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance