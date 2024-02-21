Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 February 2024 at 06:54 AM EST. 20 Comments
MESA
Mesa 24.1 Git has landed the initial infrastructure for allowing drivers to choose to using Zink instead for OpenGL via this OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. The motivating factor for this latest Mesa work is for using Zink atop the NVK Vulkan driver for newer NVIDIA GPUs.

Mesa developers are planning on using Zink for OpenGL with newer NVIDIA GPUs given the pace of development of the Mesa NVK Vulkan driver and that reducing the need to continue maintaining the NVC0 Gallium3D driver as part of Nouveau. The effort makes sense given the reduced demand for OpenGL these days, Zink being in great shape for a generic OpenGL implementation, NVK maturing well, and the Nouveau development resources being stretched thin as it is.

This merge adds the infrastructure to allow drivers to choose to use Zink instead of a hardware OpenGL driver. That code was merged yesterday for Mesa 24.1.

RTX 40 graphics card


As part of that merge is currently commented out code to use Zink by default for GeForce RTX 20 "Turing" GPUs and newer. Eventually that code will be in use for using Zink by default for OpenGL on these recent generations of NVIDIA GPUs. Right now those wanting to try it can use the NOUVEAU_USE_ZINK=1" environment variable added by this latest code.

The open-source NVIDIA driver support continues to improve with the NVIDIA GSP (GPU System Processor) firmware-driven support recently making it into the mainline kernel for the Nouveau driver, the NVK Vulkan driver taking shape and being able to run more games on Linux, etc, but for the near-term the best open-source driver support for gamers and enthusiasts remains with AMD Radeon and Intel Arc Graphics for those wanting mature and performant support using upstream components.
20 Comments
Related News
Mesa 24.0.1 Released With Various Graphics Driver Fixes
Etnaviv NPU Driver Further Boosts Performance, Striking Closer To The Proprietary Driver
Another Optimization Comes For Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing In Mesa 24.1
Cassia Aims To Pair Wine/DXVK/VKD3D-Proton/FEX For Windows Games On Android
Mesa Merge Request Opened For RADV Driver With VK_KHR_video_decode_av1
Mesa 24.0 Released With Faster Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing & Initial PowerVR Vulkan Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant