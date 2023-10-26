Mesa Turns To Hawkmoth For Improving Documentation
With Mesa 24.0 the developers have switched from using Doxygen and Breathe for building documentation comments from source to instead use the newer but less heard of Hawkmoth.
Hawkmoth is a Sphinx extension to incorporate C and C++ source code comments from restructuredText into Sphinx-based documentation. Hawkmoth makes use of Clang and aims for improving the experience of documenting C/C++-based software projects using Sphinx. Hawkmoth is designed for simplicity. Those wishing to learn about Hawkmoth can do so via the GitHub project site.
For the past two months there has been a work-in-progress merge request to transition from Doxygen+Breathe to Hawkmoth. With this transition the macro documentation is said to be much better, the documentation build is less noisy, and a full documentation build is slightly faster while incremental builds are much faster.
Those wanting to learn more about Mesa's integration of Hawkmoth for building out the code documentation can learn more about it via this merge request.
