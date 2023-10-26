Mesa Turns To Hawkmoth For Improving Documentation

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 28 October 2023 at 06:02 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA
With Mesa 24.0 the developers have switched from using Doxygen and Breathe for building documentation comments from source to instead use the newer but less heard of Hawkmoth.

Hawkmoth is a Sphinx extension to incorporate C and C++ source code comments from restructuredText into Sphinx-based documentation. Hawkmoth makes use of Clang and aims for improving the experience of documenting C/C++-based software projects using Sphinx. Hawkmoth is designed for simplicity. Those wishing to learn about Hawkmoth can do so via the GitHub project site.

Hawkmoth


For the past two months there has been a work-in-progress merge request to transition from Doxygen+Breathe to Hawkmoth. With this transition the macro documentation is said to be much better, the documentation build is less noisy, and a full documentation build is slightly faster while incremental builds are much faster.

Those wanting to learn more about Mesa's integration of Hawkmoth for building out the code documentation can learn more about it via this merge request.
3 Comments
Related News
RadeonSI Completes ACO Compiler Support With Mesa 24.0
Mesa 23.3-rc1 Available For Testing With NVIDIA Vulkan Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Mesa 24.0 Enters Feature Development For Open-Source OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers
Etnaviv NPU Support Coming Together, Mesa Upstreaming Next
RadeonSI Driver Integrates Perfetto Support
Rusticl OpenCL Still Striving For Better Performance, SYCL & HIP Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Wants To Know If You'd Like Ryzen AI Support On Linux
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
COSMIC Desktop Rolls Out Lock/Login Screen, More Wayland Protocols
Geany 2.0 Lightweight IDE / Text Editor Released
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
Even Though It's Currently Slow, The Mesa NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan Driver Has Been Making Good Progress