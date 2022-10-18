Mesa's Gallium3D Finishes Gutting Out Its Graw Interface

Two weeks ago a bunch of old Mesa code got removed including the XvMC front-end, Rbug as a remote debugging interface, and some of Graw that was to serve as a raw Gallium3D interface without a traditional Gallium front-end. Some of Graw was accidentally left in the source tree while now that has been caught and eliminated in further lightening the size of Mesa.

The prior Mesa activity cleared out various Graw tests but left the actual Graw target in place. That nearly 700 lines of unused Mesa code has now been deleted.

That raw Gallium3D interface hadn't been used in years and thus part of this nice autumn cleaning of removing unused code to make future changes to Gallium3D easier. This work is part of the feature-packed Mesa 22.3 due out before year's end.

Per the Mesa release calendar, the feature freeze and release candidate cycle are to begin in early November and hopefully shipping Mesa 22.3.0 a few weeks later.
