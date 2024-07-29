Mesa 24.3 Lands "The Juiciest Refactor Ever"
Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve landed another interesting patch series in Mesa Git for next quarter's Mesa 24.3... This is what he proclaims to be "THE JUICIEST REFACTOR EVER" for the Mesa GLX code.
Following some code cleaning and modernization last week, Mike Blumekrantz has been working to make more of the Mesa code fit and good shape for the future. In the merge request for "THE JUICIEST REFACTOR EVER", Blumenkrantz wrote:
"now that dri interfaces are fully internal to mesa, I'm gonna go full doomguy across the whole DRI frontend and everything it touches.
this is the preamble to a better tomorrow on the GLX side."
The code merged on Sunday was made up of 17 patches and touched several hundred lines of code. This removes all the driver-specific display handling within GLX and cleaning up a lot of other GLX code.
We'll see what more Mike Blumenkrantz is baking (or rather juicing) for the Mesa 24.3 feature release coming out in Q4.
10 Comments