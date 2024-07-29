Mesa 24.3 Lands "The Juiciest Refactor Ever"

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 July 2024 at 06:49 AM EDT. 10 Comments
MESA
Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve landed another interesting patch series in Mesa Git for next quarter's Mesa 24.3... This is what he proclaims to be "THE JUICIEST REFACTOR EVER" for the Mesa GLX code.

Following some code cleaning and modernization last week, Mike Blumekrantz has been working to make more of the Mesa code fit and good shape for the future. In the merge request for "THE JUICIEST REFACTOR EVER", Blumenkrantz wrote:
"now that dri interfaces are fully internal to mesa, I'm gonna go full doomguy across the whole DRI frontend and everything it touches.

this is the preamble to a better tomorrow on the GLX side."

The code merged on Sunday was made up of 17 patches and touched several hundred lines of code. This removes all the driver-specific display handling within GLX and cleaning up a lot of other GLX code.

Mesa juiciest refactor merge request


We'll see what more Mike Blumenkrantz is baking (or rather juicing) for the Mesa 24.3 feature release coming out in Q4.
10 Comments
Related News
Mesa 24.3 Adds "Legacy X11" Build Option To Carve Out DRI2
Open-Source Apple GPU Vulkan Driver Merged For Mesa 24.3
Mesa 24.2 Enjoyed Some Last Minute Code Cleaning & Modernization
Mesa 24.2-rc1 Released With Many OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Improvements
Rusticl In Mesa 24.2 Now Supports OpenCL Read-Write Images
Freedreno Gallium3D Driver Now Enables The Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus SoC's GPU
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Addresses His Latest ARM64 Annoyance: Installing Compressed Kernel Images
VirtualBox 7.1 Beta Released With Modernized GUI, Wayland Support For Clipboard Sharing
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
XZ Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated, Drops "Jia Tan" As A Maintainer
NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Beta Released - Defaults To Open GPU Kernel Modules
ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series
Rust Is Ready With Robust Toolchain Handling For Linux 6.11
Upstream Linux 6.11 Makes It Easy To Build A Pacman Kernel Package For Arch Linux