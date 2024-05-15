Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 24.1-rc4 Backports NVK DRM Format Modifiers Support
Eric Engestrom wrote in today's Mesa 24.1-rc4 announcement:
"I'm happy to announce the next release candidate, 24.1.0-rc4.
This includes a big change to NVK, so Nvidia users should pay special attention to anything that doesn't behave the way they expect and report it."
The big change? The NVK DRM Format Modifiers support that was upstreamed to Mesa 24.2-devel this week has been backported for Mesa 24.1. This exposes the Vulkan VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier extension for the NVK driver although the interoperability with the Nouveau Gallium3D driver is a big tricky. This NVK DRM modifier support has been successfully tested using Valve's Gamescope compositor.
Mesa 24.1-rc4 also has fixes for building without DRI3, the RADV driver now sets the zeroing of vRAM workaround for Enshrouded to deal with issues there, other RADV driver and ACO fixes, a few Intel fixes, and a few Zink fixes too. Plus Mesa 24.1-rc4 adds EGL support for the EGL_MESA_x11_native_visual_id and EGL_EXT_config_select_group extensions.
There are no Mesa 24.1 release blockers currently so depending upon how the next week plays out Mesa 24.1.0 could potentially be here one week from today with its shiny new OpenGL and Vulkan driver features.