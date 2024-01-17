Mesa 24.0-rc2 Released With This Quarter's Release Looking Good

17 January 2024
Mesa 24.0 is shaping up to be a great release for this quarter's set of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers for Linux and other platforms. Mesa 24.0-rc2 is out today to facilitate the latest weekly test release.

One week on the dot after the Mesa 24.0 branching and RC1, Eric Engestrom announced Mesa 24.0-rc2 with a week's worth of initial fixes. Mesa 24.0 is looking up with 24.0-rc2 not having any scary changes: just the usual assortment of fixes across the board. There's lots of work as usual on the Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan drivers, some fixes for Zink and Lavapipe, and random fixes to the smaller drivers like PanVK. None of the fixes in 24.0-rc2 appear to be particularly notable.

Further pointing to Mesa 24.0 shaping up nicely is the 24.0 blocker bug milestone currently being clear of any blocker bugs... Short of any blocker bugs coming up soon, Mesa 24.0 is looking good and could be out as stable as soon as early February.

Mesa 24.0 brings many improvements to the open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver (NVK), many improvements to the RADV driver especially for ray-tracing performance, the Asahi OpenGL driver for Apple Silicon hardware continues improving, various Intel ANV/Iris driver enhancements, the new PowerVR Vulkan driver "PVR" is added, and the Microsoft D3D12 driver has OpenGL 4.6 support.

The list of new patches for Mesa 24.0-rc2 can be found via the mailing list announcement.
